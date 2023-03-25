Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:49 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a crash with no injury near the intersection of Covington-Gettysburg Road and Fletcher Road in Newberry Township. The driver was charged with suspected DUI.

-12:18 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1700 block of Parker Drive in Spring Creek Township.

THURSDAY

-9:13 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the Miami County Metropolitan Housing Authority on Troy-Sidney Road in Staunton Township. A check that was issued had been duplicated and altered several times. The check was then mobile deposited totaling $4,000.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.