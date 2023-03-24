Miami County Visitors Bureau announces new Sweets and Spirits Trail

TROY — The Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau (MCVCB) has announced a new trail to the region, the Sweets and Spirits Trail.

This trail is a great way to explore Miami County and find some of your favorite things, said a press release from MCVCB, like candy and cocktails, cookies and craft beer, or even brownies and bourbon. Visit any of the 15-plus locations along the trail and earn points towards amazing prizes. Earn even more points by taking advantage of discounts at select locations.

This trail is mobile exclusive and tracks your visits and purchases directly on your smartphone.

“We had so much fun working on this trail!” said Leiann Stewart, executive director of the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau, in the release. “Sweets and spirits pair well together. Whether you love sugar, cocktails, cupcakes or brews, this trail provides pass holders a delicious experience at each location while earning prizes along the way. We hope

this trail encourages residents and visitors to stop in to businesses they haven’t been to and continue to enjoy those

that they love.”

The Miami County Sweets and Spirits Trail takes visitors around the county to experience local bakeries, candy shops filled with childhood favorites and local wineries, distilleries and craft beer breweries.

“Spirits & Sweets! Two things we all love! And who doesn’t love a new adventure! So why not venture into Miami County’s newest pathway to fun – the Sweets & Spirits Trail!” said Missy Duer, owner of Indian Creek Distillery, in the release. “By supporting small businesses like us here at Indian Creek Distillery and by purchasing locally made goodies, you support small businesses in your community! So join the “club,” become a passholder today and venture onward for local delicious Sweets & Spirits! You’re going to love it!”

Must be 18 years of age or older to participate, minors are not permitted at certain locations and please check before visiting.

Website: https://www.homegrowngreat.com/trails/sweets-and-spirits-trail/