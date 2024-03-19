Miami County will not participate in Wednesday tornado drill

TROY — Miami County will not be participating in the statewide tornado dill planned for Wednesday morning on March 20.

According to Joel A. Smith, director of Miami County Emergency Management Agency, “Miami County has opted out of the statewide tornado drill on March, 20, 2024.”

“We will not be setting off weather alert sirens in Miami County. We have decided to do this in light of the ongoing impacts our residents are experiencing from the EF2 tornado that struck Miami County last Thursday,” an emailed statement from Smith said. “We are supported in this decision by the Ohio EMA and the Wilmington Office of the National Weather Service.”

The statewide drill is planned for 9:50 a.m., on Wednesday. Smith said he wouldn’t be surprised if other area counties impacted by the tornado also opted out.