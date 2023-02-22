Miami County YMCA offers free diabetes education

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for a seven-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management.

Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free to anyone who completes and returns to the referral form to the courtesy desk of either branch of the Miami County YMCA, the Piqua or Robinson branches.

Participants must be either pre-diabetic or diagnosed with diabetes. The program includes educational seminars and a membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for six months after participants graduate. The class will be held on Tuesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Robinson Branch YMCA in Troy, 3060 S. County Road 25A, beginning on March 16.

This is a seven-week program made possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Sierra Woodyard at 937-440-9622 or [email protected]