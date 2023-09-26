Miami East 2023 homecoming court

Miami East High School has announced its 2023 homecoming court, which includes Maria Broerman, left to right, Tadyn Gross, Abigail Kadel, Jacob Roeth, Karson Potts, Drake Bennett, Andrew Crane, Kennedee Elifritz, Michael Hohenstein, Ava Prince, Martin Desautels and Maryn Gross.

The crowning will take place Friday evening, Sept. 29, at 6:30. The homecoming dance will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, in school gymnasium from 7:30 - 10 p.m. The theme is “Tangled in a Dream.” The dance is sponsored by the MEHS Student Council.

Submitted photo | Miami East Local Schools