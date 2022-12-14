Miami East approves donations to school

CASSTOWN – The Miami East Board of Education approved donations to the school during its Monday, Dec. 12, meeting.

The Miami East School system received $25,524 with $15,000 from grants from the Miami County Foundation for various projects. A total of $10,000 is being donated from the Miami County Education Service Center for playground equipment for preschoolers.

Treasurer Alex Hix thanked Kristy Hurst and Jeff Smith for “submitting the applications to the Miami County Foundation” and for “finding avenues of funding for programs for our students.”

Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold provided information on the synthetic turf project which is in the five-year plan. Choice One Engineering provided a rendering of the proposed field. According to Rappold, the company has checked drainage and taken samples of the soil. The proposed cost of the project is $900,000.

Rappold thanked students, staff, and volunteers for their help with the annual Senior Citizens Dinner.

“Once again, the night was very enjoyable and the food and entertainment was all provided by students, staff, and volunteers,” stated in the report.

He extended a special thank you to Amy Hall and Todd Gentis for coordinating the event. The high school choir and jazz band performed at the event.

Rappold said, “it’s a nice way to begin Christmas.”

The board also approved the financial statements and account modifications for November.

Hix stated, “I think things have been going well,” when discussing communications between the athletic coaches and the treasury group.

Then, the board approved “a resolution declaring the intention to proceed under the alternative tax document format,” according to the agenda. Hix discussed that the alternative format is a “way of looking at financial expectations for the next 18 months.”

Miami East’s participation in the Ohio School Boards Association was approved with a cost of $5,093 for the annual membership.

Under the superintendent’s report, the board approved an additional substitute for the school year.

Then, the board approved a FMLA leave for an employee along with a leave of absence for a different employee. They also adjusted a bus route time.

There were changes made to the board policies relating to “career advising, district sponsored clubs, interscholastic athletics, courses of study, care of students with diabetes, FLSA, school calendar, and Vol. 41 Number 1,” according to a resolution.

The next meeting is a re-organizational meeting on Jan. 9, 2023.