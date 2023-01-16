Miami East boys get win in MLK Classic

FORT LORAMIE — Miami East boys basketball coach Justin Roeth was not fooled by the records.

While the Vikings came into Sunday’s game with Minster at the MLK Classic at Fort Loramie High School with a 13-1 record and Minster came in 2-12, Roeth knew it was going to be a battle.

And that is exactly what it was.

Minster got within four points late in the third quarter before Miami East pulled away late for a 55-42 victory.

“They (Minster) play in a really tough conference (the MAC),” Roeth said. “And they are a really young team. That team is going to be really good in the future.”

Roeth pointed to a run in the second quarter as being the difference in the end.

For the most part, Minster was able to keep it a half-court game and not give up a lot in transition.

East led 14-13 going to the second quarter and Wes Enis had seven points early in the quarter.

But, with East leading just 21-18, the Vikings ran off 10 quick points by creating opportunities in transition with their defense.

“If you look at the game, the final margin ended up being about 10 points,” Roeth said.

The run started with Camren Monnin hitting two of three free throws after being fouled behind the arc.

Then Jacob Roeth — who had 18 points in the first half and 31 in the game to earn game MVP honors — had a 3-pointers and a three-point play on East’s next two possessions. Connor Apple capped the run, scoring off a steal to make 31-18.

“That 10 points really was the difference in the end,” Roeth said. “We did enough in that run — 10 points — and I really feel like that was the difference in the game.”

Minster closed within 33-24 at halftime and guard Kole Richard scored seven points in the third quarter as the Wildcats got as close as 38-34.

“I give them all the credit,” Roeth said about Minster. “That is a good team. They really played well. We didn’t shoot the ball as well as we have been. I was interested to see how we would handle it.”

Roeth scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, mainly by working to the basket and hitting short jumpers.

“We were looking to see if they were going to double him and we could get something in isolation,” Roeth said. “But, they didn’t and Jacob (Roeth) did a good job. I thought we took a better percentage shot in the fourth quarter.”

And Enis had two big assists — one to Roeth and one to Bryce Haught — for layups.

“You know they were putting a lot of pressure on Wes (Enis),” Roeth said. “He didn’t have one of his better shooting nights. But, he had nine assists. He kept his head up and made plays.”

Roeth hit 13 of 21 shots from the floor in scoring his 31 points and had three assists.

Enis had 11 points and five rebounds to go with the nine assists, Apple scored five points and Haught had six rebounds and four steals.

Richard led Minster with 11 points.

Cole Albers had a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Ian Homan scored nine points and Logan Kohne had six points.

East was 22 of 52 from the floor for 42 percent, including five of 17 from 3-point range for 29 percent. The Vikings made six of eight free throws for 75 percent.

Minster was 14 of 34 from the floor for 41 percent, including six of 12 from long range for 50 percent. The Wildcats made eight of 13 free throws for 61 percent.

Minster won the battle of the boards 26-23, but had 14 turnovers to East’s five.

The Vikings return to conference play Friday hosting Lehman, after winning an expected battle with Minster.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]