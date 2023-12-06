Miami East boys gets past Troy

Miami East’s Devon Abshire goes up for two points against Troy’s Kellen Miller Tuesday night at the Trojan Activity Center. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Kellen Miller shoots over Miami East’s Connor Apple Tuesday night. Courtesy Photos Miami East’s Jacob Roeth drives against Troy’s Evan Kaiser Tuesday night. Courtesy Photos Troy;s Bryce Haught makes a move to the basket. Courtesy Photos Miami East’s Ty Rohrer dribbles against Troy’s Liam Evilsizor Courtesy Photos Troy’s Aiden Luis makes a move on Miami East’s Jacob Roeth. Courtesy Photos

TROY — The Miami East boys basketball team hit Troy with the “assassin” early and often Tuesday night at the Trojan Activity Center.

And, while Troy battled back — the Trojans could never completely recover in the Vikings 59-49 victory that left both teams at 1-1 on the season.

Miami East senior Devon Abshire scored eight points in the first three minutes of the game and scored 22 points, finishing 10 of 13 from the floor for the game.

“We call him (Devon Abshire) our mid-range assassin,” Miami East coach Justin Roeth said. “He is really hard to guard. Because, he always has a big man on him and they have to stay in the paint. He is very good at moving and getting open for the dump pass and that is hard to stop.”

The Vikings led 17-9, 30-20 and 46-37 at the quarter breaks as Troy found itself in staring at a double-digit deficit for the second straight game.

“We got punched in the mouth against Sidney early in the game too,” Troy coach Mark Hess said. “But, we didn’t respond tonight like we did that in that game. We just never got going. I just felt like this wasn’t the same team I was coaching in the first game and I don’t know why. That is one of the things we talked about after the game.”

The Trojans made their best run in the third quarter.

With East leading 39-28, Kellan Miller hit a jumper and Bryce Haught added two free throws and a basket to make it 39-34 with 4:00 left in the quarter.

“The (Kellan) Miller kid is really a good player,” Roeth said. “We were trying to pinch in on him, but I have to give him credit. But, he hit some tough shots.”

Hess agreed.

“I have never had a player who makes so many difficult shots,” Hess said. “He works really hard and we try to get him the ball. He hits a lot of shots with hands in his face.”

But, two baskets by Abshire help East open the lead back up to 11 and the Vikings led 46-37 going to the fourth quarter.

The Vikings were able to maintain that advantage in the final eight minutes, despite making just four of 14 free throws in the final quarter.

“Honestly, I don’t know how we won the game,” Roeth said. “We were four of 14 in the fourth quarter and 11 of 23 for the game from the line. You usually aren’t going to win with those kind of numbers.”

The Vikings had 10 offensive rebounds and won the battle of the boards 25-19.

“It just seemed like every time they needed a shot they made it,” Hess said. “It just seemed like every time there was a loose ball or a hustle play, they got it.”

Abshire just missed a double-double with 22 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Jacob Roeth had a double-double with 17 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

“I thought we did a really good job on him on defense,” Hess said. “He is a just a really good player.”

Connor Apple had eight points and five rebounds and Ty Rohrer scored six points.

Miller had a double-double for Troy with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Haught added nine points, Aiden Luis scored eight points and Evan Kaiser finished with seven points.

Miami East made 23 of 45 shots from the floor for 51 percent, including two of seven from long range for 29 percent. The Vikings 11 of 23 free throw shooting was 48 percent.

Troy was 19 of 42 from the floor for 45 percent, including three of 13 on 3-pointers for 23 percent. The Trojans made eight of 11 free throws for 73 percent.

Miami East finished with seven turnovers to Troy’s 14.

