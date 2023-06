COLUMBUS — Another outstanding season for the Miami East boys track and field team ended Friday at Jesse Owens Stadium at the D-II state track and field meet.

The 1,600 relay (Dylan Barnes, Clark Bennet, Drake Bennett, Gabe Cathcart) just missed qualifying for finals, finishing 10th in 3:27.04.

Pole vaulter AJ Ary finished 14th, clearing 13-6.