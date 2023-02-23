Miami East competes in Ohio FFA Career Development Event

CASSTOWN — Recently, the junior and senior FFA members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the Ohio FFA Grain Merchandising Career Development Event.

The Grain Merchandising competition consisted of an online test which evaluated participant’s knowledge of grain merchandising options for farmers and former and current grain marketing trends.

Members taking the test were Adi Richter, Keira Kirby, Isaac Beal, Fletcher Harris, Elisabeth Norman, Ava Prince, Sydney Brittain, Dottie Everett, Alaina Helsinger, Madison Maxson, Ty Roeth, McKayah Musselman, Ayla Gilbert, Jadyn Maingi, Jillian Niswonger, Annabelle Penny, Jacob Roeth, Hunter Randall, Jadyn Bair, Ethan Fine, Kendal Staley, Kyle Larson, Keyara Davis and Reagan Howell.

The team is currently second out of 53 teams. Team members were Richter, Kirby, Beal and Harris. The highest individual from Miami East was Richter who was fifth place individual in the state out of 450 individuals.