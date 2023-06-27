FFA members attending the 2023 FFA Camp are, in the front row, from left to right; Kaci Manns, Shelby Buck, Alexa Deaton and Madison Grube. In the back row is, from left to right Emily Zawalich, Jenna Taylor and Lillian McClain. Submitted photo

CASSTOWN — The week of June 19, seven members of the FFA Chapter at Miami East High School attended the second session of Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton.

There were many campers in attendance with additional State FFA Officers, FFA Camp Staff and several FFA Advisors from across the state. FFA Camp Muskingum is located on Leesville Lake and is owned and operated by the Ohio FFA Association.

Members attending from Miami East-MVCTC FFA included Shelby Buck, Alexa Deaton, Madison Grube, Kaci Manns, Lillian McClain, Jenna Taylor and Emily Zawalich. Joining the group was the Miami East-MVCTC FFA alumni and supporter Bill Mote.

The 2023 theme was “Hollywood.” During the camp members had the opportunity to participate in water activities such as canoeing and motor boating and ranges such as rifle, shotgun and archery. Each morning, before breakfast, campers had the opportunity to plunge into the lake or take a sunrise walk.

During the first day members met fellow members in their camp chapters, learned camp rules and participated in group challenges. The evening keynote speaker was former National FFA President Koleson McCoys with a message about building strong relationships. The day ended with reflections of accepting the challenges and opportunities at camp.

The second day included team building activities and line dancing lessons, members rotated through various environmentally-related workshops, a team scavenger hunt and team building workshops by the State FFA Officers. The day ended with a dance and a campfire challenging campers to take advantage of life’s opportunities whenever they are available.

The week ended with a morning cleaning of camp and a send-off by the State FFA Officers.

Highlights of the week were the many friends and challenges that campers overcame. Members enjoyed the experience of meeting FFA members from across the state and connecting back to nature.