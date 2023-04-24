Miami East FFA Career Development Event results

CASSTOWN — On Wednesday, April 19, members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter participated in the State Finals of two Career Development Events. They traveled to the Ohio Expo Center/State Fairgrounds in Columbus to compete against several other Ohio FFA members.

Haley Barnes and Rhylee Eichhorn participated in the State Veterinary Science Career Development Events Finals. They identified equipment and demonstrated four practicums of practices used in the industry. They were able to participate in the competition because they were in the top 150 participants of the online state test taken earlier in the month. Barnes placed 78th and Eichhorn placed 83rd.

Shelby Buck, Katelyn Hall, Violet Hazard, Karley Prosser and Emily Zawalich participated in the Grooming 1 Career Development Event Finals. They took a knowledge test, identified equipment and breeds of dogs and cats, and demonstrated four practicums of practices used in the grooming industry. The team placed 10th and earned a plaque for the Miami East Agriculture Room. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Violet Hazard who placed 51st.