Miami East FFA competes in state competition

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Grain Merchandising Career Development Event team members Ty Roeth, left to right, Haley Barnes, Fletcher Harris, and Wyatt Black. The team recently placed sixth in the state. Submitted photo | Miami East-MVCTC FFA

CASSTOWN — Recently, the junior and senior FFA members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the Ohio FFA Grain Merchandising Career Development Event of Grain Merchandising.

The Grain Merchandising competition consisted of an online test which evaluated participant’s knowledge of grain merchandising options for farmers based on former and current grain marketing trends. Members taking the test were Fletcher Harris, Haley Barnes, Wyatt Black, Ty Roeth, Abigail Maxson, Hale Beck, Alaina Helsinger, Connor Maxson, Adrien Comer, Wesley Penny, Ava Prince, Karley Prosser, Jadyn Bair, Elisabeth Norman, Jadyn Maingi, Madison Maxson, Cora Moore, Blake Boggess, Kyle Larson, Kat Niswonger, Lydia Durst, Rhylee Eichhorn, Hunter Randall, and Reagan Howell.

After the online knowledge test, the team qualified to the state finals hosted by Wilmington College. The team participated in a mock marketing scenario. Team members were Haley Barnes, Wyatt Black, Fletcher Harris, and Ty Roeth. The team placed sixth out of 54 teams. The highest individual from Miami East was Fletcher Harris who was the 5th place individual in the state out of 395 individuals. He earned a plaque from Ohio FFA.