Miami East FFA competes in state event

CASSTOWN — Four members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the State Food Science and Technology Career Development Event hosted at The Ohio State University in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Food Science and Technology Team members were Isaac Beal, Dottie Everett, Braden Zekas and Adilyn Richter. The team placed eighth in the state and earned a plaque for the agriculture classroom. Beal was the highest placing individual from Miami East, placing 23rd overall.

During the contest the team members were asked to complete a product development scenario in which they calculated the nutritional facts for a new food product and designed a new package. They also completed an aroma identification section, took a test on their knowledge of food science, responded to mock customer complaint scenarios, identified sanitation errors in the food industry, identified common food flavorings and completed a taste sensory test.