Miami East FFA members earn grants

CASSTOWN — Three $1,000 grants have been awarded to Miami East-MVCTC FFA members Wyatt Black, Connor Maxson and Madison Maxson by the National FFA Organization. The SAE Grant is designed to help FFA members create and enhance their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), a requirement that all FFA members must complete.

All three are members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Their applications were selected from applications nationwide. This year 30 different sponsors funded the SAE Grants. Their applications were selected from among 1,296 applications nationwide.

An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion of the grant fiscal year, grant recipients must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

Wyatt Black is the son of Kris and Becky Black. He received a $1,000 grant from Howes Products. Black will use the grant funds to purchase equipment to improve the efficiency and production of his repurposing of chassis for wagons and trailer business.

Connor Maxson is the son of Scott and Katrina Maxson. He received a $1,000 grant from CTB, Inc. so that he can make improvements to the family’s barn which will lead to proper ventilation for his market hogs.

Madison Maxson is the daughter of Tom and Lisa Maxson. She received a $1,000 grant from Domino’s Pizza so that she can build a new wash facility and improve the overall facility for her market hogs.

FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

FFA develops members’ potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success. Members are future chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and premier professionals in many career fields. FFA is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of the three components of agricultural education. The official name of the organization is the National FFA Organization. The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America. These letters are a part of our history and our heritage that will never change.