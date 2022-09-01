Miami East FFA September Member of the Month

TROY — The September 2022 Miami East-Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Member of the Month is Myah Jefferis.

She is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter. Jefferis is the daugher of Nicole and Josh Landis and Devin Jefferis.

She recently had much success at the 2022 Miami County Fair where she exhibited the grand champion horticulture item with her banana peppers. This past summer she also attended the FFA’s trip to Minnesota in a chapter exchange program. Her Supervised agricultural experience program consists of producing vegetables and herbs that she markets at the Cherry Street Farmers Market in Troy.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the members will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag room and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.