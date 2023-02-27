Miami East girls basketball team gives back

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is grateful to the Miami East High School Girls Basketball Team for donating more than $9,500 to the not-for-profit hospice.

“We thank the Miami East High School Girls Basketball Team and the community for their support of our mission,” said Carey Short, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “We’re touched that these high schoolers raised money for the patients and families in our care. Their donation supports patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.”

The team presented the check to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County during halftime of the Feb. 10 Miami East High School Boys Basketball game against Covington High School.

For the past eight years, the Miami East High School Girls Basketball team has chosen Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County to receive donations that the team members work to collect each year. To date, the team has donated a total of $20,047, including the donation of $9,573 this year.

“I try to get my players to understand the importance of giving back to the community,” said Kevin Evans, head girls basketball coach at Miami East High School. “This year we did a Toys for Tots game and collected toy donations. We sponsored three families during the holiday season. We donated money, went shopping, and wrapped gifts for children.”

This season, the girls raised money for Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County three different ways. Team members collected pledges for each free throw that they made out of 100 during practice. After collecting the pledges, the players in grades 7-12 shot 100 free throws. For each free throw that was made, they collected the money that was pledged. This alone raised $7,200.

They also raised money through a raffle during the junior varsity game against Covington High School on Feb. 2. Baskets were donated, and fans bought tickets for chances to win a basket.

In addition, they raised money was through the “Miracle Minute.” This was done at halftime of the varsity game against Covington High School on Feb. 2. One minute was put on the scoreboard. As soon as the scoreboard started, eight buckets were passed through the crowd. Fans from both teams donated loose change and cash.

Covington High School Girls Basketball Varsity and Junior Varsity teams also contributed to the Miracle Minute and raffle. The team donated a basket for the raffle to help raise funds for Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

Evans expressed appreciation for Amanda Gross, the mother of Maryn Gross, one of the players on the team.

“Amanda Gross organized much of the Hoops for Hope activities this year,” Evans said. “We wanted to give her a shout-out for her efforts.”

In addition to Evans, the coaching staff of the Miami East High School Girls Basketball Team includes varsity assistant coaches Rick Hickman, Shandar Thompson and Brian Kadel. Keira Kirby is the team manager. Ella Fine is the statistician and Clark Wintrow is the team videographer.

Varsity team members include Jacqueline Kadel, Mara Fine, Sera Rush, Katie Paulus, Abigail Kadel, Rachel Haak, Camryn Francis, Logan Phillips, Teaghan Kress, Maryn Gross, Lauren Barnes and McKayah Musselman.

The junior varsity coach is Tami Hill. Junior Varsity team members include Kylie Gentis, Lacie Henry, Louise Lauthe-Perrissoud, Adriana Barrett, Jenna Taylor, Haley Lane, Grayce Goodin, Maddie Farling, Haley Barnes and Addyson Long.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.