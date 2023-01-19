Miami East High School honor roll

Freshman students who qualified for the Principal’s List during the second quarter include: Preston Duff, Kylie Gentis, Teaghan Kress, Carter Leiss, Kaci Manns, Nicholas Martel, Addison Register, Luke Robinson, Bianca Stevens, Jenna Taylor, Emma Whitten, Kirya Wise and Emily Zawalich.

High Honor Roll freshman students are: Emma Anderson, Adriana Barrett-Knick, Gavin Bodey, Anna Budd, Gabriel Cole, Anna Davis, Alexa Deaton, Whitni Enis, Katie Ferguson, Mara Fine, Elizabeth Fischer, Skyler Goecke, Delainey Goodstein, Madison Grube, Logan Helsinger, Emma Hershberger, Brandon Lane, Khalia Lawrence, Tenley Potter, Keidin Pratt, Jaycee Roeth, Landon Scott, Alyssa Sink, Ava Skeens, Brandon Stone, Bailey Taylor, Olivia Thomas and Caden Woehrmyer.

Freshman Honor Roll students for the second quarter are: Zacariah Allen, Veronica Andres, Cheyenne Buchert, Isabel Eichhorn, Garrett Fine, Lily Malott, Sophie Minnich, Brycen Musser, Evelyn Potter, Kohen Wolfe and Kimberly Zapata.

Sophomore students who earned a spot on the second quarter Principal’s List include: Wyatt Black, Kira Cole, Evan Demmitt, Reese Gipe, Jacqueline Kadel, Baylen Lair, Simon Latimer, Adam Lawson, Abigail Maxson, Connor Maxson, Kaitlyn McElroy, Karley Prosser, Tristan Rowley, Keara Stace, Finnick Tennant and John Weddle.

High Honor Roll sophomore students for the second quarter are: Kamryn Apple, Brianna Baxter, Candice Bevan, Riley Blair, Luke Bowsher, Julia Couser, Vincent Crane, Rhylee Eichhorn, Nicholeiz Fish, Kaden Francis, Grayce Goodin, Owen Haak, Lacie Henry, Brooke Hicks, Kally Koble, Haley Lane, Coleton Moore, Katelyn Paulus, Wesley Penny, Braylon Rhoads, Alli Rose, Adam Schwartz, Brooke Shafer, Jackson Shane, JT Slone, Christopher Smith, Allie Suber, Michael Williams and Austin Workman.

Sophomore students on the Honor Roll are: Paige Clarkson, Braedon Gambill, Lorelei Gregory, Seneca Harris, Violet Hazard, Joshua Henning, Alexa Klingshirn, Aaron Mills and Emma Stapleton.

Students from the junior class that earned a spot on the Principal’s List are: Maria Broerman, Kennedee Elifritz, Devin Goodpaster, Alaina Helsinger, Elisabeth Norman, Hans Olson, Ava Prince, Jacob Riley and Ty Roeth.

Juniors on the High Honor Roll for the second quarter are: Connor Apple, Jadyn Bair, Cole Baxter, Drake Bennett, Andrew Crane, Camryn Francis, Tadyn Gross, Luke Hamaker, Fletcher Harris, Reagan Howell, Addison Jennings, Abigail Kadel, Cora Kinard, Louise Lauthe-Perrissoud, Alexis Loughman, Jacob Marker, Noah Martin, Madison Maxson, Lucas Maxwell, Lana McAdams, Camren Monnin, Mckayah Musselman, Katelyn Neff, Logan Phillips, Jacob Roeth, Evan Vallery and Courtney Walker.

Juniors on the Honor Roll are: Wesley Enis, Sophia Mitchell, Roy Musselman, Caleb Richter, Emmalee Root and Colin Vogel.

Seniors that made it on the second quarter Principal’s List are: Isaac Beal, Clark Bennett, Carter Bevan, Emma Bowman, Dottie Everett, Keira Kirby, Kinley Lavender, Tyler Motter, Carly Olson, Lindi Snodgrass, Faith Thomas and Kierstin Thomas.

Students in the senior class that earned a spot on the second quarter High Honor Roll are: Katie Collett, Connor Dalton, Kylie Haught, Jessa Lang, Madeleine Latimer, Jessica Linn, Colin McEldowney, Jillian Niswonger, Matthew Osting, Ethan Paulus, Annabelle Penny, Max Pohl, Claire Posey, Shelby Preston, Adilyn Richter, Ava Rudy, Caleb Stone and Emma Ward.

Seniors on the second quarter Honor Roll include: Sydney Brittain, Rachael Haak, Isabelle Lewis, Kendal Staley, Sumsaar Thapa, Makya Updyke, Charles Zawalich and Braden Zekas.