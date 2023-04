Miami East High School is preparing for their 2023 prom, “Putting on the Ritz,” a 1920s inspired theme.

Pictured are Belle Lewis, left to right, Carter Bevan, Ava Jacomet, Connor Dalton, Kinley Lavender, Clark Bennett, Stewart Sink, Megan Gilliland, Isaac Beal, Adilyn Richter, Dylan Arthur and Lindi Snodgrass. The festivities will take place at Fort Piqua Plaza on April 15. Prom King and Queen will be announced at the event at 8 pm.