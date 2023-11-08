Miami East-MVCTC FFA attends convention in Indianapolis

CASSTOWN — 20 members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the 96th National FFA Convention from Nov. 1 to 4 in Indianapolis. With over 70,000 members, parents, and guests in attendance, this is the largest event hosted by the FFA.

Members of the Miami East Chapter included Wyatt Black, Kinsley Courtright, Alexa Deaton, Rhylee Eichhorn, Madison Grube, Colton Hamby, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Emma Hershberger, Reagan Howell, Kyle Larson, Kaci Manns, Evan Maxson, Madison Maxson, Elisabeth Norman, Alivia Palivec, Ty Roeth, Gunner Weldy, Kyle Wright, and Emily Zawalich. Also joining the members during the trip were members of the Arcanum-MVCTC FFA chapter.

Miami East Schools graduates Chloe Gump, Katie Larson, Anthony Putnam, Emma Sutherly and Samuel Sutherly received the American FFA Degree, which is the highest degree awarded by the National FFA Organization and recognizes members’ ability to demonstrate leadership abilities and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, and service programs. Recipients received a gold American FFA Degree key and a certificate to commemorate the achievement.

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter received a Three-Star National Chapter Award, the highest award bestowed to an FFA Chapter. The chapter was selected for this honor based on its activities during the previous school year, in the areas of growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture.

Convention activities included attending several convention sessions where members were inspired by motivational speakers such as the 2022-23 National FFA Officers and Juan Bendaña. Attendees enjoyed attending the Buckeye Bash at the Barn, World’s Toughest Rodeo, the FFA Shopping Mall and Career Show and Expo, and a tour of the Matthews Feed and Grain in Matthews, Indiana, and the International Motor Speedway.

The MVCTC FFA acknowledges Agriculture teachers Mrs. Marie Carity from Miami East and Mr. Brian Pohlman from Arcanum for organizing the experience. Additional appreciation goes to the Miami East Local Schools administration and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.