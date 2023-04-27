Miami East selects its next superintendent

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Local School District’s Board of Education has chosen Eric Hughes to serve as its next superintendent of Miami East Local Schools.

Hughes surfaced as the top candidate for the job based on his strong communication skills, relatability to the Miami East community, and professional experiences at both the elementary and secondary levels, according to a press release from Miami East Local Schools.

Board President Mr. Mark Iiames said in the release, “Eric’s values and qualities align with what it means to be a Miami East Viking. The Board of Education believes he will be a tremendous addition to our district and continue the tradition of excellence for Miami East.”

Hughes is an experienced teacher and educational leader. A native of southern Ohio, he moved to Kentucky and started his career as an elementary teacher for Boone County Schools. He then became the principal of Franklin Monroe Elementary in Arcanum. After serving in that role for four years, he was the west unit principal for Northmont High School for four years before assuming his current role as principal of Washington Primary School in Piqua. Hughes holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Morehead State University, a master’s degree in instructional leadership from Northern Kentucky University, and credentialing for superintendent licensure from Miami University.

Hughes and his wife, Aubrey, are the proud parents of two children, Garrison,13, and Ava,12. Aubrey is a teacher with Newton Local Schools, where she is also the head cross country and assistant high school track coach. Garrison enjoys playing baseball and basketball, while Ava enjoys softball and being creative. In addition to spending time with his family, Hughes enjoys watching sports and fishing.

In Hughes’s words, the release said, “I am very excited for the opportunity to be the next superintendent at Miami East Local Schools. I look forward to getting to know the students, staff, families, and community. Miami East has a rich tradition of academic excellence, extracurricular programs, and great community support. I can’t wait to get started and look forward to being part of the Miami East family.”

Hughes will be hired at a Special Board of Education meeting on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 4 p.m., and he plans to be visible in the district before the end of the school year and throughout the summer.

“Please join the Miami East Local School District in congratulating Mr. Hughes on this well-deserved honor!” the release said.