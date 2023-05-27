Miami East softball falls to Indian Lake in D-III regional final

PLAIN CITY — The Miami East softball team had a magical run to the “Great Eight” in Division III

They won the district semifinal and final games in the Vikings final at bat — including a seven-run rally against Waynesville.

Then, the Vikings knocked off unbeaten Carlisle in the regional semifinals, ending the game with a double play.

But, East’s bid to return to the Final Four came up short Saturday at Jonathan Alder High School in the Vikings 6-0 loss to Indian Lake.

Miami East closed the season at 19-7 and Indian Lake improved to 26-3.

On Saturday, East met the enemy and it was the Vikings.

Miami East committed five physical errors and several mental errors and that spelled doom.

But, there were moments of brilliance on defense as well.

In the opening inning, pitcher Jacqueline Kadel caught a line drive and threw to Madison Maxson at first to double off a runner and complete an inning-ending double play.

Later in the game, rightfielder Whitni Enis threw a runner out at first base on a ball hit into the outfield.

East went down in order in five of its seven at bats, putting runners in scoring position in the third and the sixth.

In the third, Jadyn Bair singled and Tenly Potter ran for her and stole second before being stranded there.

In the fifth, Jacqueline Kadel and Bair singled, but were stranded.

Indian Lake got the only run it would need in the fourth inning.

Mackenzie Dixon singled.

Annie Rapp ran for her and stole second and went to third when the throw went into centerfield.

Hannah Marlow’s fielder’s choice scored the run.

The Lakers got an insurance run in the fifth inning.

After two were out, Haylee Edwards reached on an error, stole second and scored on Dixon’s infield single.

Jacqueline got out of the jam with the bases loaded, keeping the score at 2-0.

Indian Lake broke the game open with four runs in the sixth to make it 6-0.

Dixon, Madison Brentlinger and Abigail Elliott all had RBIs in the inning, while East had two errors in the inning as well.

Brentlinger pitched a three-hitter for Indian Lake, striking out three.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a nine-hitter for Miami East, striking out three, walking three and hitting one batter.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]