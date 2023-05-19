Miami East softball rally stuns Waynesville in D-III district title game

LEBANON — When the Miami East and Waynesville softball teams play , it always turns into must-see softball.

A year ago in the district semifinal, it was a two-run walkoff home run by Miami East’s Kyleigh Kirby with a walk-off two run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 5-3 win that propelled the Vikings on to a Final Four berth.

On Thursday, East found a way to top themselves against the same Waynesville opponent in a D-III district title game at Lebanon Junior High.

The Vikings rallied from a 7-1 deficit with seven runs in the seventh inning to win 8-7.

East, 18-6, will play 23-0 Carlisle in a D-III regional semifinal at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Centerville High School.

“Unbelievable heart and fight in this group,” Miami East softball coach Brian Kadel said. “Seemingly nothing was going our way and they found a way to fight back and win it.”

Reagan Howell, who had a RBI single in the third inning to tie the game 1-1, had a double to start the rally in the seventh.

She would score and make it 7-2 when Rachel Haak reached on an error.

Abigail Kadel reached on a fielder’s choice and Jacqueline Kadel walked.

With two outs, Whitni Enis and Jadyn Bair would both draw bases-loaded walks to make the score 7-4.

Enis had been down 1-2 in the count and fouled off two full-count pitches to stay alive and draw the walk.

Jaycee Roeth was trailing 1-2 in the count before drilling a single to score two runs and make it 7-6.

Howell, batting for the second time in the inning, was up 1-2 in the count and drilled a two-run single to complete the amazing comeback and give East and 8-7 lead. She was 3-for-5 in the game with three RBIs.

Jacqueline Kadel then finished off the win in the home seventh inning, setting Waynesville down in order.

She got a ground ball back to the mound for the first out, a strikeout and a ground out to shortstop Haak ended the game and set off a Miami East celebration.

Kadel pitched a nine-hitter with six strikeouts and four walks.