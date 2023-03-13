Miami East’s Cole wins state title; Piqua’s Wiley takes second, Tippecanoe’s Hanrahan fifth

COLUMBUS — Miami East sophomore Kira Cole (115 pounds) finished off a perfect season with a perfect state tournament at the first girls state tournament sponsored by the OHSAA Sunday at the Schottenstein Center.

Cole, 39-0, pinned Molly Wells, 31-11 of Delaware Hayes in 2:30 to win the state title.

“It was amazing (being part of the first girls state tournament sponsored by the OHSAA),” she said. “It is just like any other big tournament I wrestle in. It (pinning her way through the tournament) was not a goal, it was a happy little surprise.”

Her coach and father Jared Cole pointed to her semifinal match as a big one.

Cole pinned Addison Rudolph of Central Cross in 3:56.

“That was the fourth time we wrestled the girl and first time we pinned her,” he said. “Last time it was 6-4, so we finally got over the hump.”

Kira Cole admitted that gave her a boost.

“I don’t want to ever be overconfident, but it did give me confidence (winning her semifinal by pin),” she said. “I don’t overlook anybody.”

Cole missed last season, but didn’t let it bother her.

“I didn’t get to wrestle last year,” she said. “So, I just did my training and worked on my technique and got ready for this year.”

Jared Cole said it was an amazing atmosphere for the first girls state tournament.

“They had the girls mat closest and that was the biggest ovation when they announced the girls,” he said. “You can see how far girls wrestling has come and well accepted it is.”

PIQUA

Piqua’s Averi Wiley (100) had an amazing run to the state championship match.

But, nationally ranked Makennah Craft of Jackson, 33-0, jumped out to an 8-0 lead early and won by pin at 3:20.

Wiley became the first wrestler in Piqua history to finish second in the state tournament.

It was highlighted by a pin of 36-3 Riley Banyas of Elyria in 4:42..

“It has been an amazing two week run for Averi (Wiley),” Piqua coach Hunter Bryant said. “Nobody gave her a chance in the semifinal match. The whole community is so proud of her. That kid is a trailblazer. We knew the girl (Makennah Craft) was nationally ranked and going to be tough.

The atmosphere was incredible. For her to be able to be part of that. This whole weekend was a great experience for Averi.”

TIPPECANOE

Tippecanoe junior Emma Hanrahan closed out the 2023 state wrestling tournament with a 2:38 pin of Minerva’s Jada Shafer (39-14) to earn fifth place at 130 pounds in the first year the OHSAA recognized girls wrestling as an official sport.

The state medal for Hanrahan is the second of her career as she finished seventh a year ago in the 125 pound weight class.

Hanrahan opened the tournament on Friday with a 2:20 pin of Marie Nina Kim (10-7) of Columbus Academy and then faced two-time defending state champion Cassia Zammitt (15-0) of Miamisburg in the quarterfinal at 130 pounds.

Hanrahan wrestled a great match and gave Zammitt all she could handle and then some, but unfortunately she came up just short in a very close 5-3 decision.

Undeterred, Hanrahan responded with back-to-back wins in the consolation rounds – first with a 1-0 victory over Katie Palmer (24-12) of Marysville and then a 4-3 victory over Abigail Mozden (38-9) of Alliance.

Hanrahan then dropped her consolation semifinal match to Melannia Szawranskyj (31-3) of Westerville North to set up a match for with place against Shafer.

With the victory, Hanrahan closed out her junior season with a 31-11 record.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]