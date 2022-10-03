Miami Valley Veterans Museum fall fundraising events

TROY — Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) is inviting veterans and their friends and families to mark their calendars with the various events coming this fall at the MVVM.

The first “Fall Into Line” event will be a fundraiser at Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 4 p.m. until close.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, MVVM is hosting a breakfast with Ray Snedegar to educate attendees on “Operation Babylift,” the attempts to evacuate children from Vietnam in April of 1975. The event will have a full breakfast provided by the Piqua Lewis-Boyer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The breakfast will begin at 8:45 a.m.

MVVM will be having another fundraiser at Skyline Chili at 1775 W. Main St., Troy, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

November events include a full breakfast with the Miami County Veterans Services and Selena Loyd. The breakfast will be held at the museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 2.

Their next event will be on Saturday, Nov. 5, when MVVM hosts Dancing With the Miami Valley Stars. There will be two shows, the morning show and the dinner buffet finale show. The morning show will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $20/person. The doors open at 10:30 a.m. and dancing starts at 11 a.m. The dinner buffet finale show is $50/person and is from 3 to 10 p.m. The doors, bar and open dancing begins at 3 p.m. followed by the show from 4 to 8 p.m. and more open dancing until 10 p.m.

Dancing with the Miami Valley Stars will be held at A Learning Place at Romer’s Catering, 201 Robert M. Davis Parkway in Piqua. All funds raised from the event will go to the MVVM.

MVVM will also be hosting a talk to the veterans event at the museum on Nov. 11 and a Quarter Auction at the museum on Nov. 12. More information for these events will be available as the events get closer.