Michigan resident critically injured in I-75 crash

TROY — Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

The crash occurred northbound I-75 just north of State Route 41 in Miami County.

A 2022 white Freightliner semi-truck was driving in the right lane when a 2017 blue Chrysler Pacifica van failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck the rear of the trailer. The van veered off and ended up along the concrete median wall. The semi pulled over onto the right berm. The van sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler van, Ryan Cameron, 28, of Harrison Township, Michigan, along with an adult female passenger and three children ages 5 months to 12 years old, were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Troy EMS with minor injuries. In addition, a third adult female, Michelle Kuttner, 55, of Michigan, sustained critical injuries and was flown by Careflight to Miami Valley Medical Center. The driver of the semi, Jesse Wooten, 36, of Springfield, was also transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

Deputies from Miami County Sheriff’s Office along with first responders from Troy Fire Department were on scene assisting troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.