Middendorf Builders experience successful 2023

A home completed by Middendorf Builders Inc. in 2023.

FORT LORAMIE — 2023 was another successful year for Middendorf Builders Inc, and the new home builder attributes its success to the dedication of its skilled workforce and the company’s commitment to construction excellence.

Middendorf Builders has been constructing new homes in the area since 1996, establishing a reputation as the premier home builder in Shelby County and surrounding areas. “Middendorf Builders care about what we do and take great pride in providing our customers excellent quality and value,” said President Mitch Middendorf.

His report continues:

We are very pleased with the progress we made in 2023 designing & building new homes for customers in Shelby County. We are excited about 2024 and anticipate to start constructing new homes as soon as the weather enables us to do so. In all our years of building new homes, we have never had so many new home-starts under contract as we do currently.

We strive to improve our efficiency every year and 2024 will be no different. With home interest rates varying anywhere from 7%-8%, it will be very important to keep our overhead costs at a minimum, which in turn will help offset some of the increased mortgage interest expenses our customers will incur on their loans. Middendorf Builders are able to be an affordable option for customers wanting a new home because of our low overhead & our commitment to getting the customer the best possible price from various area vendors/suppliers.

Middendorf Builders had seven new home projects completed in 2023 along with numerous detached garages/additions. 2023 was fantastic! We continued to excel in new home construction and we feel very fortunate to be working with such high-quality subcontractors and vendors, who without a doubt, help make home building as stress-free as possible for our customers.

In 2023, along with building new homes on their customers’ lots, Middendorf Builders continued constructing new homes in their second phase of the Timber Trail Subdivision in Anna – a 30-lot residential new home development.We sold eight lots in 2023 and we currently have three homes under construction in the subdivision with plans to start six more this spring/summer.

Most building sites are over ½ acre, all sites have village utilities & the subdivision is conveniently located just minutes from Interstate 75 and Honda Manufacturing. Six building sites are wooded with two of these wooded home sites being over 2 acres in size. The properties in the subdivision have a 4-year tax abatement, which on a $400,000 property is over $17,000 in tax savings. We have 16 building sites sold in total and will continue to focus on developing this subdivision in 2024 to give the village of Anna a wonderful area of homes the community will be proud of.

We are preparing for new challenges and opportunities that 2024 will bring and we hope to build on the accomplishments of the past 27 years we have been in business. We look forward to working with our new clients in 2024 to provide them with an enjoyable, full-service building experience. We would like to thank our past customers and look forward to establishing new relationships with new customers in the upcoming year.

Further information about Middendorf Builders Inc. can be found at www.middendorfbuilders.com or you may call them at 937-295-4219.