Hulsmeyer

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp. has announced the promotion of Sue Hulsmeyer to the new role of Chief People and Administrative Officer (CPAO).

In this leadership position, Hulsmeyer will be responsible for attracting, hiring and retaining top talent along with succession planning and developing future leaders. She will also be responsible for the realization of the Midmark culture, values and teammate experience across the organization and directing all people functions at Midmark in accordance with appropriate policies and programs.

Hulsmeyer has been with Midmark for 22 years, and most recently held the position of vice president, human resources and corporate communications, where she was instrumental in alignment and development of the organization through communication, professional development, recruitment, total rewards, safety and change management.

Jon Wells, president and CEO said, “I am very excited to work with Sue in this new capacity. Sue has a keen awareness of Midmark’s incredible talent, special organizational dynamics and the rich culture we have at Midmark. She is adept at leading Midmark in the development of our team and preparing us for our future.”

Hulsmeyer serves on the Darke County Community Improvement Council and is on the Dayton Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees. She also serves as assistant secretary to the Midmark board of directors and is a management representative for the compensation committee.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in organizational management from Bluffton University.