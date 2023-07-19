Logan

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments, has announced Matthew Logan as vice president, marketing.

In this role, a Midmark Corp. press release said, Logan will help create and shape strategies that will expand and amplify the company’s standing as the industry leader in improving the experience between the patient and the caregiver at the point of care.

Logan comes to Midmark after a successful stint as vice president of marketing at Roche Diagnostics Corporation, which develops and produces medical tests and digital tools to help healthcare professionals find the right treatment for patients. Collaborating across sales, marketing, implementation and customer service functions, he spearheaded the creation of a new end-to-end process for the launch of the next generation of connected diagnostic devices and IT solutions. He was also instrumental in helping the company create a competitive advantage through the customer experience.

“Matt is an engaging professional marketer with a reputation for developing teams through performance-based marketing strategies. His customer-first and ‘what’s next’ drive will ensure focus remains on our commercial imperatives of customer enablement, digital transformation and commercializing innovation,” said Matt Bourne, chief commercial officer. “Matt’s experience building brands through product categories, services and digital marketing capabilities will strengthen our end-to-end customer engagement and overall commercial performance. I am looking forward to working with him in our markets alongside our channel partners.”

As vice president of marketing, Logan will lead a high-impact market team responsible for Midmark’s strategy operations, product and solution marketing, market research, digital marketing, campaign and event operations and marketing infrastructure. This role will benefit from his previous experience spearheading digital and e-commerce strategies, building and leading innovative, high-performing teams, leading digital transformations and organizational changes, and managing successful data-informed, performance-driven marketing campaigns.

Prior to joining Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Logan was the vice president of global marketing for Crown Equipment and director of sales for Schering-Plough Consumer Healthcare, now operating as Merck & Co. Logan earned a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Dayton and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

