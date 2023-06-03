Milton-Union’s Blake Brumbaugh takes fourth in the D-II long jump at the state track and field championships

COLUMBUS — Milton-Union High School senior Blake Brumbaugh saved his best for last in the D-II state long long jump Friday at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Truth be told, Milton-Union always got Brumbaugh’s best, regardless of what athletic uniform Brumbaugh was wearing for the Bulldogs throughout his career.

In football over the last two seasons, he led Milton-Union to a record of 23-3 and two deep runs in the football playoffs.

He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns from his receiver position.

As a receiver — where he will play for Indiana Wesleyan University next fall — he had 72 catches for 1,409 yards and 16 touchdowns, with many of the spectacular fashion.

He also returned two kickoffs, one punt, two interceptions and a fumble recovery for touchdowns during that time.

On the basketball hardwood, he could ignite the crown with slam dunks or 3-point bombs before a severe ankle injury slowed him this past season.

It also slowed him in track, but he would not be denied.

“It has all been pretty cool,” Brumbaugh said after finishing fourth in the D-II long jump Friday at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Brumbaugh had finished fifth in the long jump as a sophomore and finished seventh a year ago.

“I missed the whole winter (in the long jump) with the injury,” Brumbaugh said. “But, I started feeling better the last couple weeks (in the long jump).

Going early in the second flight, he had his best jump on his first attempt, going 21-10 3-4.

“I thought it was pretty good,” Brumbaugh said. “But, there were still some pretty good jumpers to go, so you never know.”

That jump put Brumbaugh fourth going into the finals and that is where he stayed.

“There were a couple jumps that may have been better, but I fouled,” Brumbaugh said. “I was fifth as a sophomore and seventh as a junior.”

Before finishing with his best as a senior — like he always does.

Seniors Payton Mayfield and Annie Smith also competed at state Friday for the Bulldogs.

Mayfield finished 15th in the 200, 22.38 and Smith finished 15th in the 100 hurdles, 15.96.

