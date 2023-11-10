Miltonian Women’s Club celebrates 100th anniversary

Miltonian Women’s Club members Sandra Magel, left to right, Kristine Hayes, Dawn Jay, Kay Wagner, Ann Siler, Tracy Sarver, Ginny Rammel, and Barbara Cecil pose for a photo.

WEST MILTON — The Miltonian Woman’s Club (MWC) of West Milton celebrated its 100th anniversary on Nov. 1 at the Hoffman Methodist Church with a luncheon and a skit with members portraying different eras down through the years from 1923 to 2023.

According to a press release from MVC, the event featured a time machine built by Tracy and Jim Sarver.

Current President Sandra Magel started and ended the program with prayer, and Kristine Hayes gave an update about how the club was organized and stated a few of the projects that were done in the 1920s.

Each presenter gave a condensed history and dressed in clothing representing that era. Dawn Jay spoke for Anne Huffman and talked about the 1930s and ‘40s. Kay Wagner, dressed in a poodle skirt, talked about the 1950s and 60s. Ann Siler highlighted the 1970s and ‘80s. Tracy Sarver, dressed as Michael Jackson, talked about the 1990s. Ginny Rammel spoke about the 2000s and ‘10s. Barbara Cecil, who emphasized the years 2011 to 2023, held up a dress that the current younger gals are wearing but wasn’t exactly the style of the mature woman as they wear slacks, jeans, tops, etc.

In September, Village Manager Jeff Sheridan presented the MWC with a proclamation commemorating the 100th anniversary. The club bought an engraved bench to be placed at the West Milton/Union Township Heritage Museum. The club will continue their celebration on Dec. 6 at the Hale House with a luncheon and more surprises.