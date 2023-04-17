Minority Health Month blood drive April 17-22 at Dayton CBC

DAYTON — April is Minority Health month. Make a difference in the lives of your neighbors by donating blood at the Minority Health Month Community Blood Drive April 17-22 at the Dayton Community Blood Center, located at 349 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate blood will receive a $10 Downtown Dollars gift card redeemable at over 80 establishments in the Dayton area and the “Difference Maker” t-shirt.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

An important goal of the Minority Health Month Blood Drive is to encourage and welcome more African American donors to better support the needs of our community. Diverse blood collections are vital for the better treatment of sickle cell disease and other blood disorders impacting minority populations.

CBC needs all donors to support the spring blood supply. Blood usage has been high in April and CBC is currently in scarce supply of O negative, A negative, and B negative blood and in low supply of type O positive blood.

Save time when you donate by downloading the Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.