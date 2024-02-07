Missing Troy girl’s backpack found in Great Miami River

Carder Courtesy | Troy Police Department

TROY — A backpack belonging to a missing 14-year old Troy girl has been found in the Great Miami River, according to a press release issued by Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Ellie Carder was reported missing by her father on the morning of Friday, Feb. 2.

“Officers continue to follow up on leads that Ellie may have voluntarily ran away, but this morning, while searching the river with the assistance of the Troy Fire Department, Ellie’s backpack was located in the river near East Main Street. (SR 41),” McKinney said in the press release. “Troy Fire and Troy Police are continuing their efforts to search the river.”

Carder was entered as a missing person and an investigation was started immediately after she was reported missing, the press release said.

“That investigation found that she was last seen on Wednesday evening and both video surveillance and witness statements placed her in the area of East Staunton Road and Michigan Avenue, headed toward the Great Miami River a little after 6 p.m.,” the release said. “Continued investigation led detectives to focus on searching the area of the Great Miami River due to several circumstances, including a report on Wednesday, at 9:08 pm, that employees of Conagra Foods, 801 Dye Mill Rd., heard a woman yelling outside. Officers checked the area and did not hear anyone yelling or find anyone at that time.”

Please call Detective Compton at (937) 339-7525 ext. 1410, if you have tips or other information about Ellie’s whereabouts. If her location is known at the time of the call, please call 911 or (937) 440-9911 for the Miami County Communication Center.