MLK Walk features mosaic image of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Marchers display a mosaic image of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the annual Troy MLK Walk held on Monday, Jan. 15. Courtesy | Miami County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy | Miami County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy | Miami County Sheriff’s Office A mosaic image of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was printed by the Troy-Miami County Public Library Makerlab for Troy’s annual MLK Walk. Courtesy | Sonia Holycross

TROY — The city of Troy’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. walk was unique this year, featuring a mosaic of MLK that could be viewed from the air during the event. A video of the MLK Walk and the mosaic was also recorded using a drone supplied by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Participants departed from the Troy Senior Citizens Center, marching to Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church, which hosted a special MLK Commemoration Day service following the march.

“The MLK Walk this year was unique,” Partners in Hope Education and Family Development Coordinator Sonia Holycross said. “We had a mosaic of MLK that was comprised of complied pictures from the Troy Historical Library, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, the Historical Society, the City of Troy HRC Juneteenth, the Troy Stawberry Festival and Festival of Nations and Partners in Hope, which included partner churches and Troy citizens.”

Members of the Hobart HART team carried pieces of the mosaic during the MLK Walk. The mosaic was printed by the Troy-Miami County Public Library MakerLab.

“The Future Begins Today and Troy High School alumni Madison Harkins and I worked to gather pictures, and uploaded them according to Elijah Stephen’s direction from the MakerLab,” Holycross said. “He created the picture and did the edits.”

“Issiah, Shannon and JJ from the MakerLab did the printing and completed the project,” she said. “This was an excellent display of collaboration, and dedication to Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of what beloved community means.”