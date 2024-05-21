Monday Baseball Roundup

Newton’s Ty Schauer gets back to first base ahead of a pickoff throw Monday against Tri-County North at Newton High School in a D-IV district semifinal. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Newton pitcher Austin Tippie makes a move to the plate Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

Newton, Bradford and Troy Christian all advanced to D-IV district title baseball games Wednesday with wins Monday.

Newton 10,

TC North 4

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team used two five-run innings to advance to play Bradford at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Houston High School in a D-IV district final.

Brady Downing had a triple and two RBIs for the Indians, Cole Alexander was 2-for-4 with a double, Ridge Gray was 2-for-3 and Carson Resides was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Austin Tippie, Ty Schauer and Alexander combined on a five-hitter on the mound, striking out 11 and walking 11.

Bradford 10,

Cedarville 5

BRADFORD — Bradford advances to play Newton at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Houston High School after beating Cedarville Monday.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-4 for the Railroaders, Trey Schmelzer had two RBIs, Garrett Trevino had a triple and two RBIs, Landon Wills was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Owen Canan was 2-for-4 and Hudson Hill had a double and two RBIs.

Tucker Miller and Landon Wills combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 11 and walking five.

Troy Christian 4,

Southeastern 0

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Judah Simmons pitched a masterpiece as the Trojans advanced.

They will play Fort Loramie at 5 p.m. at Versailles High School Wednesday in a D-IV district final.

Marcus O’Neal was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Ryan Waltz was 2-for-4 and Paul McDonald and Carson Dyer had one double each.

Simmons pitched a one-hitter, striking out 12.

Fort Loramie 5,

Covington 1

FORT LORAMIE — The Covington baseball team had its seaosn end Monday.

Connor Humphrey was 2-for-3 with a double for the Buccs and Michael Hagan had a double.

Tyler Jay and Carson Taylor combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking three.