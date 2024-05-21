Monday Baseball Roundup

Newton, Bradford and Troy Christian all advanced to D-IV district title baseball games Wednesday with wins Monday.
Newton 10,
TC North 4
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team used two five-run innings to advance to play Bradford at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Houston High School in a D-IV district final.
Brady Downing had a triple and two RBIs for the Indians, Cole Alexander was 2-for-4 with a double, Ridge Gray was 2-for-3 and Carson Resides was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Austin Tippie, Ty Schauer and Alexander combined on a five-hitter on the mound, striking out 11 and walking 11.
Bradford 10,
Cedarville 5
BRADFORD — Bradford advances to play Newton at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Houston High School after beating Cedarville Monday.
Tucker Miller was 2-for-4 for the Railroaders, Trey Schmelzer had two RBIs, Garrett Trevino had a triple and two RBIs, Landon Wills was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Owen Canan was 2-for-4 and Hudson Hill had a double and two RBIs.
Tucker Miller and Landon Wills combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 11 and walking five.
Troy Christian 4,
Southeastern 0
SOUTH CHARLESTON — Judah Simmons pitched a masterpiece as the Trojans advanced.
They will play Fort Loramie at 5 p.m. at Versailles High School Wednesday in a D-IV district final.
Marcus O’Neal was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Ryan Waltz was 2-for-4 and Paul McDonald and Carson Dyer had one double each.
Simmons pitched a one-hitter, striking out 12.
Fort Loramie 5,
Covington 1
FORT LORAMIE — The Covington baseball team had its seaosn end Monday.
Connor Humphrey was 2-for-3 with a double for the Buccs and Michael Hagan had a double.
Tyler Jay and Carson Taylor combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking three.