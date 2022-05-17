Monday Baseball/Softball Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team opened D-III sectional play with a 13-3 win over Brookville Monday.
The Vikings will play at Arcanum Wednesday in second-round action.
East used a seven-run second inning to go up 9-3 and was in control the rest of the way,
Austin Francis had a double and two RBIs and Luke Hamaker had two RBIs.
Cael Rose was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Gage Butz was 2-for-3.
Ethan Howell and Connor Apple combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking seven.
D-IV
Miss. Valley 8,
Lehman 1
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic lost in opening round D-IV action Monday.
Hayden Sever had a triple for the Cavaliers.
David Rossman, Korban Schmiesing and Seth Kennedy combined on an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking six.
Regular Season
Centerville 3,
Troy 2
CENTERVILLE — The Troy baseball team dropped a close game on the road Monday.
Troy, 23-4, will host the winner of Sidney and Fairborn at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Market Street diamond.
Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-3 with a double.
Eli Donnan and Owen Harlamert both had RBIs.
Four pitchers combined on a five-hitter, striking out three.
Lakota West 10,
Tippecanoe 7
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team dropped a regular season game Monday.
Tippecanoe will host the Graham-Urbana winner at 5 p.m. Thursday in D-II sectional action.
Landon Turner was 2-for-3 and DJ Martin was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.
Logan Wright was 2-for-4 with a double and Braydon Bottles doubled.
Five Tipp pitchers combined to strikeout nine and walk six.
SOFTBALL
Covington 10,
FM 7
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team won a regular season game Monday.
The Buccs were scheduled to play Fort Loramie Tuesday in a D-IV district semifinal at Newton High School.
Nigella Reck was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Meg Rogers was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Karyanne Turner was 2-for-5 with a double.
Maggie Anderson was 2-for-2, Reaghan Lemp had two RBIs and Taylor Kirkerwas 3-for-4 with a double.
Three pitchers combined on a four-hitter, striking out three and walking four.