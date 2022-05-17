Monday Baseball/Softball Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team opened D-III sectional play with a 13-3 win over Brookville Monday.

The Vikings will play at Arcanum Wednesday in second-round action.

East used a seven-run second inning to go up 9-3 and was in control the rest of the way,

Austin Francis had a double and two RBIs and Luke Hamaker had two RBIs.

Cael Rose was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Gage Butz was 2-for-3.

Ethan Howell and Connor Apple combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking seven.

D-IV

Miss. Valley 8,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic lost in opening round D-IV action Monday.

Hayden Sever had a triple for the Cavaliers.

David Rossman, Korban Schmiesing and Seth Kennedy combined on an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking six.

Regular Season

Centerville 3,

Troy 2

CENTERVILLE — The Troy baseball team dropped a close game on the road Monday.

Troy, 23-4, will host the winner of Sidney and Fairborn at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Market Street diamond.

Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-3 with a double.

Eli Donnan and Owen Harlamert both had RBIs.

Four pitchers combined on a five-hitter, striking out three.

Lakota West 10,

Tippecanoe 7

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team dropped a regular season game Monday.

Tippecanoe will host the Graham-Urbana winner at 5 p.m. Thursday in D-II sectional action.

Landon Turner was 2-for-3 and DJ Martin was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.

Logan Wright was 2-for-4 with a double and Braydon Bottles doubled.

Five Tipp pitchers combined to strikeout nine and walk six.

SOFTBALL

Covington 10,

FM 7

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team won a regular season game Monday.

The Buccs were scheduled to play Fort Loramie Tuesday in a D-IV district semifinal at Newton High School.

Nigella Reck was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

Meg Rogers was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Karyanne Turner was 2-for-5 with a double.

Maggie Anderson was 2-for-2, Reaghan Lemp had two RBIs and Taylor Kirkerwas 3-for-4 with a double.

Three pitchers combined on a four-hitter, striking out three and walking four.