Monday Boys Soccer/Volleyball Tournament Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to an 11-0 win over Sidney Monday in D-I sectional tournament action.

Troy, 14-3-1 and the fifth seed will host seventh seed Northmont in second round action Thursday night.

Mitchell Davis had another big night for the Trojans with four goals and two assists.

Lucas Buschur picked up a “winter weather” hat trick with three goals and one assist.

Nicholas Foran had one goal and three assists and Christopher King and Bradyn Dillow had one goal and two assists each.

Julian Polverini had one goal and Holden Chesko had an assist.

Samuel Westfall and Lucas Hickernell combined for the shutout, with one save each.

Lebanon 7,

Piqua 0

LEBANON — The Piqua boys soccer team had its season end at 7-9-2 with a 7-0 loss to Lebanon Monday night on the road.

D-II

Tippecanoe 7,

Greenon 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team blanked Greenon 7-0 in D-II sectional action at Tipp City Park.

Tipp, 15-2-0 and the top seed, will host 14th seed Greenville Thursday night in second round action.

Carson King enjoyed the winter weather with a hat trick, scoring three goals and Landon Haas added two goals and three assists.

Landon Luginbuhl had one goal and one assist and Dominic Mendiola had one goal.

Keegan Fowler, Mason Harding and Caleb Ransom all had one assist.

Michael Jergens had the shutout in goal.

Bethel 10,

Bellefontaine 3

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team won its tournament opener in D-II action at Bethel High School.

Bethel, 12-3-3 and the third seed, will host sixth seed Brookville in a second round game Thursday.

“On a cold, windy night, we were red hot,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “I think this may have been on of our best offensive performances tonight. Not because we scored the goals, but because of the way we moved the ball, our runs off the ball and the creativity we played with. We put together some great attacks tonight.

“Hopefully, this is a good sign as we move on to the next round of the tournament.”

Jace Houck had five goals for the Bees and Matt Smith added three goals.

David Kasimove had one goal and two assists and Ethan Tallmadge scored a goal.

Kyle Brueckman had four assists and Grant Bean, Austin Black and Azias Villa had one assist each.

Graham 3,

Milton-Union 2 OT

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team lost a heartbreaker in overtime Monday night at home in D-II sectional action.

The Bulldogs finished 8-8-1.

Carson Brown had one goal and one assist for Milton-Union.

Mason Grudich had one goal and Luke Daum had one assist.

Nate Barker had 14 saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

D-III

Troy Christian 12,

Stivers 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team scored five goals in first 16 minutes against a short-handed Stiver team in D-III sectional action and cruised to the win.

The Eagles, 10-6-2 and the fourth seed, will host 17th seed Madison Thursday night.

GIRLS

Volleyball

Miami East 3,

Triad 0

BROOKVILLE — The Miami East volleyball team opened Brookville D-III sectional tournament play with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-8 win over Triad.

The Vikings, 19-4 and second seed will play 21st seed Dunbar at 11 a.m. Saturday in second round action.

Arcanum 3,

Bethel 2

BROOKVILLE — The Bethel volleyball team lost a heartbreaker in five sets in Bookville D-III sectional action.

Bethel, who finished 15-8, won the first set 25-20, lost the second set 25-22, won the third set and 25-15 and lost the fourth set 25-14 before falling in the fifth set.

You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]