Monday Girls Basketball Roundup

RUSSIA — The Covington girls basketball team got a road win over Russia Monday night in non-conference action.

Covington, 7-1, will host Lehman Saturday.

The Buccs led 8-7 after one quarter and it was tied 12-12 at halftime.

Covington had a big third quarter to go up 32-22 and held on for the win, hitting eight of 13 3-point shots in the game.

Avery Koffer had 14 points, three assists and four steals and Gracie Anderson had 13 points, three assists and three steals.

Delaney Murphy had seven points, Maggie Anderson had six points and Carlie Besecker pulled down five rebounds and two blocked shots.

Gabrielle Hartwig blocked three shots.

Milton-Union 57,

TV South 24

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Milton-Union girls basketball team cruised to a non-conference win on the road Monday.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 and will play at Bethel Saturday.

Milton-Union led 14-10 after one quarter before taking over.

The Bulldogs led 33-14 at halftime and 54-18 after three quarters.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals and Ava Berberich had 22 points, five rebounds, eight assists and six steals.

Kate Copp had seven points and three assists and Sophie Layman grabbed 11 rebounds.

Kenzie Shortridge had five rebounds, three assists and four steals and Riley Shaw grabbed five rebounds.