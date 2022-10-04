Monday Prep Sports Roundup

SPRINGBORO — Troy Christian senior Tanner Conklin became the Eagles first golfer to qualify for the D-III state tournament at Monday’s D-III district tournament Heatherwoode Golf Course.

Conklin shot a 77 to earn the first individual spot in the state tournament.

Charlie Mullin of Seven Hills — who won the team competition — was medalist with a 72.

Joshua Winhusen of Middletown Christian — who finished second to advance as a team — also shot 77.

Ross Dietz of Botkins defeated Parker Herrick of Houston for the final individual spot after both players shot 79.

After going out with a 41, Conklin came in with a one-over-par 36 on the back nine to secure the state berth.

Newton and Covington competed in the team competition.

Newton was eighth with 363.

Indian scores were Quinn Peters 82, Brady Downing 92, Will Bowser 94, Hudson Montgomery 94 and Ty Schauer 97.

Covington was 12th with 384.

Covington scores were Sam Grabeman 91, Matt Dieperink 94, Bryson Hite 96, Cameron Haines 103 and Hunter Ray 106.