Monday Soccer/Volleyball District Semifinal Roundups

BEAVERCREEK — It was everything you could ask for in a D-II boys soccer district final at Carroll High School Monday night.

Electrifying goals, great offense and defense on both sides and amazing plays by both goalies.

From two schools separated by a few miles.

In the end, Carson King’s goal off a Landon Haas corner kick was the difference as Tippecanoe advanced with a 3-2 win over Bethel.

Tippecanoe, 17-2-0, advances to play Oakwood in a D-II district title match at 7 p.m. Thursday at Xenia High School.

Bethel closes the season at 13-4-3.

“This was a great soccer match,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Two rivals that respect each other so much went right after it.”

Tipp stunned the Bees immediately.

With just 1:18 having gone off the clock, Landon Haas finished off a long throw from Caleb Ransom at the top of the goal that Bethel keeper Noah McCann made a valiant effort on and almost saved.

“Tipp scored the first goal so early,” Hamlin said. “We knew coming in they were so dangerous on set pieces and that is what decided the game.”

Ethan Tallmadge got the equalizer for Bethel on an assist from Kyle Brueckman with 7:24 remaining in the first half.

“After the early goal, we settled down and played some good soccer,” Hamlin said. “We had some good chances and were finally able to tie it on Ethan Tallmadge’s header off Kyle Brueckman’s corner kick.”

Jace Houck would give Bethel a 2-1 lead with 36:44 remaining in the game on another Brueckman assist.

“Kyle Brueckman found Jace Houck in a pocket and he finished it with a laser,” Hamlin said.

Haas would then tie it on penalty kick with 28:12 remaining after a foul in the box.

While Tipp would have a number of opportunities, McCann would make one amazing save after another to keep the game tied.

“Tipp was in control of the game, but Noah McCann was up for the challenge,” Hamlin said. “He came out of the middle of nowhere to snag crosses and balls put on the frame. He definitely kept us in the game.”

But, King would score the game winner in a crowded box off a Haas corner kick.

“I am very proud of our team tonight,” Hamlin said. “We fought and clawed and came up a little short tonight. However, we had a very good season and can be proud we took state-ranked Tipp to the final whistle.”

Now, Tipp comes back Thursday with a chance to win a district title.

Michael Jergens had seven saves in goal for the Red Devils.

D-I

Springboro 4,

Troy 0

CENTERVILLE — The Troy boys soccer team had an outstanding season end with a 4-0 loss in the district semifinals.

Troy finished the season with a 15-4-1 record.

Samuel Westfall had eight saves in goal for the Trojans.

D-III

Troy Christian 2,

Jackson Center 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Troy Christian boys soccer team advances to a district title game Thursday at Hamilton High School.

The Eagles, 12-6-2, will play Madeira at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Braden Chambers and James Swartz had the goal for Troy Christian and Aidan Barnishin and Miles Gordon had the assists.

Karter Denson had three saves in goal for Troy Christian.

Miami East 1,

Dayton Christian 0

EATON — Eighty-minutes of regulation soccer and two overtimes was not enought to settle a D-III district semifinal Thursday night.

Miami East made four penalty kicks to Dayton Christian’s 3 to advance to a D-III district championship game.

The Vikings, 14-2-2, will play Seven Hills at 7 p.m. Thursday at Middletown High School.

Miami East goalie Devin Abshire made a diving save on Dayton Christian’s final PK to clinch the victory for the Vikings.

GIRLS

Volleyball

Covington 3,

Fairlawn 0

ARCANUM — Covington volleyball coach Ellie Cain followed in her parents footsteps Monday night in D-IV district semifnal, leading the Buccs to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 win.

Cain will join her father Lonnie Caine and mother Marti Nobel in coaching a team in the district finals.

Covington, 18-7, will play the Fort Loramie-Franklin Monroe winner at 5 p.m. Saturday at Troy High School.

Taylor Kirker had 39 aces and five assists.

Nigella Reck had 12 kills and eight digs and Hailey Naff had six kills.

Carlie Besecker had 12 kills and 17 digs and Kearsten Wiggins had eight digs.

Reaghan Lemp and Lauren York had seven digs and Abby Reynolds had nine kills.

