Monday Sports Roundup

SIDNEY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team blanked Lehman Catholic 8-0 Monday.

Alex Free had two goals and one assist and Max Barnashin and Parker Penrod had one goal and one assist each.

Mikey Berner, Mason Hagstron, Maddox Robinson and Frank Rupnik each had one goal.

Brennan Hochwalt had two assists and Braden Chambers, Landon Misirian and Marek Bollinger had one assist each.

Bethel 2,

Miami East 1

BRANDT — In its first game at Legacy Stadium, the Bethel boys soccer team won a thriller over Miami East Monday.

The game was tied 1-1 when Ethan Tallmadge made a penalty kick with five seconds to go to win it.

“This was a very hard fought battle, which you come to expect whenever Bethel and Miami East get together,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We gave up an early breakaway goal, but I was very proud of the guys tonight for creating numerous scoring opportunities.

“We were able to get a goal back before halftime through some very good combination play. The second half became an up and down affair that became a physical battle.”

Ty Rohrer had given Miami East a 1-0 lead.

Bethel tied it when Nick Falkenstein scored off a Tallmadge assist, setting up the dramatic finish.

GOLF

Milton-Union 187,

Riverside 195

TIPP CITY — The Milton-Union boys golf team to a TRC win Monday.

Colin Fogle led the Bulldogs and was match medalist with a 38.

Other Bulldog scores were Zach Lovin 44, Austin Hodkin 49 and Brian Wooddell 56.

GIRLS

SOCCER

Waynesville 5,

Troy 1

WAYNESVILLE — The Troy girls soccer team dropped a road game Monday.

Payton Vitangeli scored the Troy goal off an assist from Paige Vitangeli.

Abbie Fleenor had 27 saves.

Bethel 1,

Miami East 0

CASSTOWN — The Bethel girls soccer team won a close game on the Miami East soccer pitch Monday.

TENNIS

C-J 5,

Troy 0

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team dropped a home match Monday.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi lost to Paige Harsman 6-0, 6-0; Nina Short lost to Francesca Gongora 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (6) and Catharine Logan lost to Evy Powaks 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull lost to Olivia Paris and Eve Palmer 6-2, 6-2 and Sydney Bennett and Carly West lost to Celeste Acuna and Maddie Musto 6-1, 6-2.

Volleyball

Wayne 3,

Troy 1

TROY — The Troy volleyball team lost a home match to Wayne 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 Monday.

Maddy Williams had 10 kills and 30 digs and Sydney Astor had seven kills.

Cema Rajab had five kills and 20 digs and Josie Kleinhenz had four blocks.

Kayla Huber had 20 assists and Julia Kimer added 11.

Lauren Koesters had 53 digs.

Bethel 3,

Yellow Springs 1

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Bethel volleyball team got an 18-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-20 road win Monday.

Karlee Plozay had 29 kills, three aces and 13 digs and Annabelle Adams had seven kills, 21 assists, two blocks and four aces.

Layla Moore had five kills and eight digs, Gabi McMahan had 17 assists, Addison Boggs had three aces and eight digs and Allison Schenck served three aces.

Claire Bailey led the defense with 19 digs.