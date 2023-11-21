Morrow, Friedlich houses in Piqua-Caldwell Historic District tour

The Francis Morrow House was built in 1851. Courtesy | Piqua-Caldwell Historic District The Jacob M. Friedlich House was built in 1906. Courtesy | Piqua-Caldwell Historic District

PIQUA — The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District’s Historic Holiday Tour is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. Included this year are eight remarkable properties including the Francis Morrow House and Jacob M. Friedlich House.

Francis Morrow House

This 5,296-square-foot Greek Revival home was built in 1851 for Francis Morrow, a prominent dry goods merchant, and Treasurer for the city of Piqua. Morrow lived in the house until 1874 along with his wife and four children.

Other prominent Piqua families called 400 Caldwell home over the years including Dr. Snorf, who saw patients and performed surgeries in the carriage house that was built in 1852. The front addition to the home, which features more Victorian characteristics, was built in the early 1870s and during the 1890s, the front porch was added. When looking up at the front of the house, a Palladian window can be seen in the gable – a unique architectural element at the time.

There are many other original features that still exist in the home, such as the stain glass windows, woodwork, and floors. The Lincrusta in the vestibule, foyer and staircase is original as well as the tile work in the vestibule. The dining room fireplace is accented with tiles by John Moyr Smith. The design series (1877-1878) is based on the Waverly Novels by Sir Walter Scott. The carriage house features a Mansard roof which was also considered a “cutting edge” design for that time period.

Current owners, Lori Hedberg and Laura Schwein, enjoy caring for and restoring this magnificent home and appreciate the rich history it offers.

Jacob M. Friedlich House

This two-story Colonial style brick home located at 509 Broadway was built in 1906 for Jacob M. Friedlich and holds a significant part of Piqua’s history. Jacob was the first US born son of the first Jewish Family to settle in Upper Miami Valley area, and was Uncle to Leo Flesh.

Jacob helped run his father and uncle’s three-story merchant clothing store in downtown Piqua until he left for Chicago to expand the business. The Great Fire of Chicago and marriage eventually brought Jacob back to Ohio where he settled in Troy.

He and his wife had 2 children and in 1906, they decided to build the house at 509 Broadway. He and one of his sons continued to run the family’s Main Street clothing business until Jacob’s wife died in 1912.

The Friedlich family is credited with many significant advances in Piqua. They built the largest and first Italianate style clothing store in the area and helped to start the Citizens National Bank. Their family was also instrumental in the creation of the Congregation of Anse Emeth and Temple Israel in Miami Valley. Their family served during the wars and were part of the Mason Warren Lodge. Later on, Jacob opened a law office partnering with the Flesh family.

This home that is steeped in Piqua history is now owned by Wendy Roth.

Below is a full list of properties included in this year’s tour. Be sure to watch for subsequent press releases with more detailed information about the individual properties.

2023 HISTORIC TOUR PROPERTIES

Soloman Rhodehamel House, owned by Mary Ann Beach, 410 N. Downing St.

Homer Nellis House, owned by Debbie and Curt Orr, 417 Caldwell St.

Francis Morrow House, owned by Lori Hedberg and Laura Schwein, 400 Caldwell St.

St James Episcopal, 200 W. High St.

Samuel Gordon House, owned by Sue and Don Smith, 333 W. Greene St.

Anderson-Bennett House, owned by Stacy & Benny Scott, 218 W. Ash St.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St.

Non-District “Bonus House” – Jacob M Friedlich House, owned by Wendy Roth, 509 Broadway St.

Tour tickets are on sale now at piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org or Readmore’s Hallmark for $25. Interested tourists are encouraged to get their tickets early as this is a very popular holiday event and ticket sales are limited to 300 tourists.

The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association, founded in 2017, and acquiring its 501(c)3 non-profit designation in 2019, is focused on “Preserving our Past, For the Future”. To learn more about the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District, please visit piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org or follow us on Facebook (Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association).