Mother and daughter to open Blush Beauty Boutique

PIQUA – Blush Beauty Boutique, in Piqua, will have its grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The boutique is owned by Christy Morrow and Marissa Holter, a mother and daughter team.

The boutique will feature a variety of services involving hair, makeup, massage, nails, and skin care. These services include cuts, coloring, waxing, perms, installation of extensions, styling, and makeup for events.

It will be open Monday through Saturday as follows:

• Monday – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Wednesday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Thursday – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Saturday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be four workers throughout the boutique with “room for growth,” according to Morrow.

Morrow received her license in 2004 and has been in the profession for 18 years. Holter received her license upon graduation from Upper Valley Career Center in 2019 and has about four years of experience.

While neither mother nor daughter have experience running a business, Morrow has been assisting other businesses with their operations.

“Both of my parents own businesses, and they’ve given me a lot of pointers, insight, and wisdom. I’ve also seen from their example of how to run a successful business,” said Morrow.

Both mother and daughter have “always had a passion doing hair and makeup” starting in their teenage years.

“[My mom] doing my hair growing up was always just so fun for me. Then, I would do hers back,” said Holter.

They shared a story about the first time Holter was allowed to cut her mom’s hair when she was 12 years old.

“One of the things I love about the industry is that I love being able to make people feel beautiful. It’s one of the things I’ve always loved about the industry,” said Morrow.

The building, located at 1115 Park Ave., Piqua, was previously owned by another beautician.

“For me, this particular building holds a special place for me. This was the first salon that I worked at out of beauty school. The woman who owned it then was very generous in her patience and teaching me how to be successful in this industry. I’m really excited to have this opportunity to keep this same legacy that she had going,” said Morrow.

Morrow and Holter described how the previous salon was passed down from mother to daughter, and how they plan to do the same.

“I’ll have the opportunity to take younger stylists under my wing and teach them the tricks and everything,” said Holter.

Holter advised students pursuing cosmetology to “never give up, even when it gets hard.”

For those interested in scheduling an appointment, Blush Beauty Boutique has a Facebook page or call the salon at 937-749-4183. Morrow and Holter welcome all hair textures and types and any age.

“Come on in! We’d love to have you!” the duo concluded.