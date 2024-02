WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Alumni Association is welcoming volunteers to help fold newsletters on Thursday, March 14, at 9 a.m.

This event will take place at Hoffman Global Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., in West Milton. Please use the door at the south parking lot.

“All M-U graduates and friends are encouraged to come and help out and enjoy the fellowship,” said a press release from the Milton-Union Alumni Association.