MU BOE OKs retirements, supplemental contracts

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

WEST MILTON — The board of education accepted several upcoming retirements and approved supplemental wage contracts during its monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. for the Milton-Union Village School District.

The board accepted the retirement of Milton-Union Elementary School principal Loretta Henderson, effective Jan. 30, 2024. Henderson has been the principal of Milton-Union Elementary since 2015.

Additionally, the board approved the retirements of Peggy Rotterman-Geyer, intervention specialist, and Dana Dickison, high school teacher, effective May 31, 2024.

The board also recommended approval of all matters in the consent calendar:

• Seven new substitute teacher personnel for the 2023-2024 academic year on the first eligible date at $115 per day, including: Aurora Preston, Kathleen Dawson, Jessica McGalin, Emily Blackburn, Ethan Patterson, Nancy Hill and Linda Black.

• Employment of the following on supplemental contracts for the 2023-24 school year:

— Wes Biser as athletic extracurricular personnel on a supplemental wage schedule;

— Rusty Berner as high school boys head basketball coach for $7,524;

— Andy Grudich as high school boys assistant basketball coach for $3,225;

— Kurtis Brackman as high school boys reserve basketball coach for $5,374;

— Katie Roose as high school girls head basketball coach for $7,524;

— Jim Sarver as high school girls assistant basketball coach for $3,225;

— Haleigh Zumbrun as high school girls reserve basketball coach for $4,300;

— Tim Irey as middle school girls basketball coach for $2,150;

— Andrew Slonkosky as high school head wrestling coach for $7,524;

— Jim King as high school assistant wrestling coach for $5,374;

— Zach Watkins as middle school head wrestling coach for $2,150;

— Lindsey Smith as high school head basketball cheer coach for $2,365;

— Stasi Coffey as middle school head basketball cheer coach for $860;

— Kelly Guerra for Art Club at $430.

In the treasurers’ monthly budget report ending on Sept. 30, actual revenues have exceeded the May 2023 five-year forecast by $746,985 or 15.08%. In addition, the district’s ending balance is $7.075,953, or 12.29% higher than forecasted.

The board also approved the following agenda items:

• An appropriations amendment recommending increases/decreases in total appropriations for the 2024 fiscal year as presented;

• An agreement with the Miami County Educational Service Center (ESC) to provide literacy coach services for the 2023-2-24 school year;

• An agreement with the Miami County ESC for all costs associated with the Alternative Learning Center for a career connections coordinator for the next two school years;

The board also announced a West Milton Union Township meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, in the Media Center at 6 p.m. The next regular board meeting will be Monday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. in the board conference room.