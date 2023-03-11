Multi-alarm fire damages Tipp City business

TIPP CITY — An early Saturday morning saw fire assets from multiple departments responding to a Commerce Park Drive.

Miami County Dispatch dropped tones for Tipp City to respond to a reported fire at Creative Extruded Products at 3:36 a.m.

Tipp City Fire Department spokesman Caleb Steggemann said, “The initial call came in as a chemical salt bath on fire.”

Arriving police units reported heavy smoke in the building and flames visible from an air duct on the roof. Employees working in the business were evacuated.

Steggemann said they immediately requested tower trucks from Troy, West Milton, and Vandalia along with additional mutual aide from Bethel, Elizabeth Township. Union Township responded with a stand-by medic.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished. Steggemann said that damage is estimated at $10-15,000,’There were no injuries.

Firefighters cleared the scene before 5 a.m.