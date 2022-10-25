Murder suspect pleads guilty on all counts

TROY – Sean Christopher Higgins, 26, of Troy, who is accused of killing his roommate in April, entered a guilty plea Monday in the Miami County Court of Common Pleas on all six charges he faces, including aggravated murder, in connection with the death of 25-year-old Easton Ho.

He is also charged with gross abuse of a corpse, two counts of tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property, all various degrees of felonies.

Higgins entered a guilty plea voluntarily and after two competency hearings, was found fit to stand trial.

Judge Stacy M. Wall discussed the possible sentencing Higgins could face on each charge. Higgins is facing life imprisonment with no parole or life imprisonment with parole after 25, 30, or 35 years.

Wall set a sentencing hearing date for Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. to examine the pre-sentence investigation and hear testimonies to determine the sentencing Higgins will receive.

Higgins was charged in connection with the death of his roommate, Ho, whose remains were located and identified in Randolph County, Indiana, within a mile of where police believe Higgins disposed of Ho’s body. Investigators also believe Higgins abused Ho’s corpse by “cutting off the dead victim’s thumb and keeping it to access and use the victim’s cellular phone,” according to Municipal Court documents.

Higgins has been held in the Miami County Jail with bond set at $1,515,000 and will remain in the Miami County Jail.