MVCTC FFA participate in job interview competition

Miami East-MVCTC FFA members who recently competed in the District Job Interview Career Development Event are Cora Moore, left to right, Charlotte Norman, Madison Grube and Madison Maxson. Submitted photo | MVCTC FFA

CASSTOWN — Several members of the Miami East-Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter competed in the District Five Job Interview Career Development Event held at Botkins High School.

The event consisted of designing a resume, writing a cover letter, filling out a job application, performing an interview, and writing a thank you letter.

Madison Maxson, senior, competed in the division four and placed ninth out of 20 participants.

Cora Moore, junior, competed in the division three and placed 22nd out of 35 participants.

Madison Grube, sophomore, competed in the division two and placed 13th out of 25 participants.

Charlotte Norman, freshman competed in the division one and placed 13th out of 25 participants.