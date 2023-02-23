MVSO brings music of movies to APAC March 11

TROY — Hollywood comes to the APAC as the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra (MVSO), under the baton of Guest Conductor James Johnston, delivers the sights and sounds of cinema’s biggest box office hits n Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m. The MVSO presents a symphonic tribute to some of the most iconic music of the movies from famed composers, including Hans Zimmer, James Horner and John Williams, who represent the biggest names in musical scores of the Silver Screen.

This gala concert from the MVSO features original composer arrangements from Hollywood’s most memorable movie scores, including “Jurassic Park,” “Schindler’s List,” “Forrest Gump,” “Batman,” “Gladiator,” “Titanic,” and many more. This symphonic salute features over 80 highly talented musicians of the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, who will be performing at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center for this first time since this venue opened its doors in October 2021. The MVSO Chorus will join the orchestra on stage to add a layer of colorful vocals to this one-of-a-kind celebration. The concert will also feature two shining stars from the Troy area, with David Wion on piano and mezzo-soprano Rachael Boezi as soloist.

Audiences will not only be surrounded by the spectacular music of these box office bonanzas, but video excerpts from these movies will play on the state-of-the-art LED screens that illuminate this new and exciting venue. Additionally, highlighting a long-term MVSO partnership, the dancers of Gem City Ballet, choreographed by Founder and Artistic Director Barbara Pontecorvo, will bring a few select titles to life through the artistry and athleticism of dance. The combination of memorable music, magical movie excerpts, colorful choral accompaniment, sensational soloists and dazzling dancers make this concert the event to attend at the APAC this season.

Now in its 33rd season, the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra is a community symphony orchestra comprising over 80 musicians from the Southwest and mid-Ohio region. As a community-based non-profit organization, the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra brings together accomplished and dedicated musicians to provide high quality performances to entertain, enrich and inspire the community, and advance the knowledge and appreciation of music in the community. The musicians of the MVSO are professional and community players who volunteer their time to this endeavor. The MVSO performs a full annual season of classical and pop concerts and special events throughout the Miami Valley region, including their highly anticipated free Christmas concerts each December.

The MVSO performs under the direction of Music Director David Deitrick, who has served in this leadership role since 2014. Prior to taking the podium with the MVSO, Deitrick served as a musician and conductor in the U.S. Army for 30 years, including service in Washington, D.C. and Europe. His Army career culminated in the role of Music Director at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY, from 1994-2002. During his time at West Point, Deitrick was responsible for commissioning and premiering more than 20 musical works commemorating the U.S. Military Academy Bicentennial. Subsequently, Deitrick became the Executive Director of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, serving in that position until 2013. Maestro Deitrick will retire from the role of Music Director of MVSO at the end of the 2023 season.

The MVSO thrives under the leadership of President and Executive Director John Root. Root has enjoyed an illustrious career as a musician, performing on Broadway and in numerous symphony orchestras across the U.S., including with local giants like Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Pops and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Root also performed with the famed Kenley Players, an equity summer stock theatre company which presented hundreds of productions featuring Broadway, film and television stars in and around Dayton until 1996. Root has led the MVSO for over 10 years and has worked tirelessly during that time to bring enriching classical and pops music to the greater Miami Valley community.

The APAC is thrilled to open its doors for this spectacular celebration of the music of the movies that brings magic to our lives.

Tickets prices for Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra at the APAC start at $15 and can be purchased at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5453158/hollywood-comes-to-troy-featuring-the-music-of-hans-zimmer-troy-arbogast-performing-arts-center. For more information or to order tickets to any APAC performances, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.