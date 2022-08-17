MVVM plans barn sale

TROY- The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) will host a barn sale from Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21, featuring antiques and furniture from the museum and a garage sale with booth spaces for outside vendors.

“This is our first barn sale,” MVVM board president Ted Jones said. “We have some surplus equipment that we need to make space for.”

“We need to open up an area, so we decided to put some of this up for sale,” he said.

The barn sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. The sale will be located in a specially-designated area at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy. The Veterans Museum and its exhibits will also be open to the public as usual throughout the sale.

The museum will be selling a wide variety of items, ranging from garage sale items to antiques and furniture. “We have dishes, glasses and things like that,” Jones said. “We have DVDs, CDs, and things you normally would find at a garage sale. We have tables and chairs.”

“It’s heavy-duty; it’s all commercial grade,” he said.

The museum will also be selling several pieces of antique furniture, a fully-functional Victrola and a large collection of records.

“We have a couple of antiques that are for sale,” Jones said. “We have a Victrola that goes back to the Edison days; it has a crank on it. It still plays.”

“All in all, we have well over 1,000 records,” he said. “We have records going back to the 1900s; 45s, 33s, 78s. Some of them still have the original album covers.”

The barn sale will feature food trucks, and the museum is renting booth spaces for outside vendors. Space for additional food trucks and vendors is also still available, and the museum will accept registrations for booth rental up until the day of the sale. More information can be found online, at www.miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org.

“We’ll take people as they come in,” Jones said. “They get a 12-foot by 12-foot space; it’s $25 for three days or one day, depending on what they want to do.”

“We have an enclosed area,” he said. “It’s first-come, first-served.”

The MVVM was founded in 2009, and originally started out in a different location. “We were in downtown Troy for a number of years, until they decided to sell,” Jones said. “We found this location; it used to be the old Erwin Chrysler dealership years ago.”

“It’s a five-acre property,” he said. “We’re converting it to a museum.”

“We’re a 501C3; we operate strictly on donations,” he said. “Everybody who works at the museum is a volunteer. The community has been really good about trying to get people to support us, both financially and with manpower.”

After the barn sale, the museum is also planning a special “Troops in Town” ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9, Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. “The Ohio Motor Pool will be coming in, and they will be bringing all of their equipment,” Jones said.

“On 9/11, there’s a special ceremony we have set aside for that,” he said. “One of the guys will have a Howitzer that he’s bringing in that we will shoot off during the ceremony.”

“There will be a number of veterans’ organizations here as well,” he said, “re-enactors; from the Revolutionary War up to Afghanistan; everybody’s going to be represented, in all branches.”